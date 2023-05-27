Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A brand new clip for Disney Pixar’s upcoming animation/comedy “Elemental” was unveiled by its stars at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during a photocall on Friday.

The 45 second-clip sees Ember — a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman — and Wade — a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy — show each other what their respective fire and water elements can do with “minerals.”

READ MORE: Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Loki’ Season 2, New ‘Hawkeye’ Spin-Off ‘Echo’

Soak in these 🔥 photos of our cast and filmmakers from Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental at Cannes’ iconic Carlton Beach. pic.twitter.com/wTUQCLTQZa — Pixar (@Pixar) May 26, 2023

The all-new, original feature film is set in Element City, “where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together,” as per the official synopsis. The story introduces Ember and Wade, who “challenges [Ember’s] beliefs about the world they live in.”

READ MORE: Stars At Cannes 2023: Orlando Bloom & Geri Halliwell Make A Pit Stop At ‘Gran Turismo’ Photocall

The film, directed by Peter Sohn, features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively.

“Elemental” opens in theatres on June 16.

Check out the full trailer below.