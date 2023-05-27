King Charles joined several stars in paying tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, who passed away earlier this week.

On Friday, the newly crowned royal enabled the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform Turner’s 1989 hit “The Best” in front of Buckingham Palace as part of the changing of the guard.

According to Hello!, the group was also joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums.

The frequent and traditional ceremony sees the King’s Guard hand over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace to the New Guard.

Simply the best!! 🎼 Watch as the @WelshGuardsBand pay tribute to #TinaTurner with their version of ‘The Best’ during the #ChangingOfTheGuard 💂‍♂️ Get the latest military news 👉 https://t.co/fAN7LAiLci pic.twitter.com/aPmuSLGfLu — Forces News (@ForcesNews) May 26, 2023

Charles had the honour of meeting Turner for the first time back in 1986 when she performed at The Prince’s Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Prince Charles celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Prince’s Trust at an All Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium. He Is shaking hands with singer Tina Turner. Rod Stewart and Paul Mccartney are in the line-up. — Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In December 2021, Prince William recalled singing along to Turner with his late mother Princess Diana while appearing on an episode of Apple Fitness+’s “In Time to Walk” series.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best'”, he said at the time, explaining that his mother used to sing the track “at the top of her voice” while driving William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, to school when they were children.

Elsewhere in the royal world, Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, performed a folksy rendition of Turner’s 1970 classic “Proud Mary”.

Grimaldi, who is the granddaughter of Princess Grace, shared a video of her musical tribute, in which she performed on the aft deck of a super-yacht docked in Monaco’s port on Friday to mark the commencement of the Monaco Grand Prix.

“A fun, super spontaneous impromptu performance in honor of the legend herself,” she captioned the post. “Thanks to @eddie_jordan_f1 and @lucamusicuk for having me join on a few songs to kick off F1 Monaco Weekend, Grand Prix Night 1!!!!”

The 31-year-old cabaret singer and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress belted out her rendition of the song alongside several musicians playing instruments.

Turner, who was 83, died on Wednesday from natural causes after fighting a long illness.