Billie Eilish went scorched Earth on haters labeling her a “sellout” simply because she chooses to express her femininity, blasting critics as “true idiots” and “f**king bozos” who need to “let women exist!”

The Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and addressed “some comments I be seeing sometimes,” which includes people, for whatever reason, hating on the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s evolving style.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah,” she wrote in her Story to a photo of her rolling her eyes. “[Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f**king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))”

Another Story included text overlayed to a photo of her smiling and looking into to the camera: “FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

The 21-year-old added, “Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

For good measure, Eilish made sure haters knew exactly how she felt about the “sellout” comment: “Suck my absolute c**k and balls you women hating a*sweirdos.” Her final Instagram Story showed her giving the peace sign. As in, deuces.

When Eilish first burst onto the scene, she opted for oversized hoodies and baggy pants at numerous events. But over the last few years, Eilish has gone for a more glam look, though she still mixes in the coveted comfy look every now and then.

Just recently, Eilish hit up the 2023 Met Gala looking stunning in a gothic black gown.

Can’t hate on that.

