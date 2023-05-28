Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a long association with Bruce Willis, going back decades.

In addition to starring together alongside fellow action star Sylvester Stallone in “The Expendables” franchise, the three were also investors and the public “faces” of the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain, going back to the early 1990s.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, the “FUBAR” star opens up about Willis’ recent retreat from the spotlight due to his struggles with aphasia, and subsequent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,” said Schwarzenegger of Willis.

“And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man,” he continued.

“I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire,” he added. “But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”