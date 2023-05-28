“Fast X” is doing blockbuster business at the box office, not just in North America but worldwide.

Deadline reports that the 10th instalment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise has just marked a major milestone by surpassing $500 million worldwide in ticket sales.

At this point, during the film’s second week of release, that breaks down as $399.3M from international markets and $108M domestically, for a global total of $507.26M.

This, notes the outlet, has made “Fast X” the third top-grossing film of 2023 so far, behind “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (which has to date brought in $730 million worldwide) and, at first place, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, which has so far racked up a global total of $1.278 billion.

The box office success of “Fast X” has brought about a new milestone for the “Fast Saga” franchise, which has officially crossed the $7-billion threshold.