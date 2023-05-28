Kaley Cuoco is looking back on the moment she knew she wanted to have a baby with Tom Pelphrey.

In a new interview with Emmy magazine, the “Flight Attendant” star recalled how meeting the actor changed her feelings on becoming a mom.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Video Kissing Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” admitted Cuoco. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added: “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

The couple’s daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born was born in April.

READ MORE: Tom Pelphrey On Raising Daughter Matilda With Kaley Cuoco: ‘It’s Heaven, It’s Challenging At Times’

Cuoco revealed she was expecting back in October, writing, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”