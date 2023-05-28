Zayn Malik has been conspicuous by his absence on Twitter, where until recently he hasn’t issued any posts this year.

That changed a few days ago, when he tweeted about the controversial decision in the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Devin Haney boxing match.

On Saturday, May 27, however, he chimed in with an earnest message of thanks for his fans.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,” the One Direction alum tweeted.

“Love and adore you and see everything you do for me,” he added, punctuating his message with a heart emoji.

Last month, Malik sent the rumour mill into overdrive when he took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and music producer Daniel Zaidenstadt — who’s previously worked with Malik, in addition to artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga — in what appeared to be a recording studio, sparking hopes that some new music is on the way.