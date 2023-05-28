Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves is back on stage with his rock band once again.

The actor reunited with Dogstar to perform at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley over the weekend.

Reeves is a bassist and backing vocalist for the group, who first got together in the mid ’90s.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Reeves revealed how his bandmate Robert Mailhouse eased his nerves ahead of the performance.

“He was just super positive. He was like, ‘Listen to the music,” recalled the “John Wick” star. “Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'”