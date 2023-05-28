Sydney Sweeney is taking a look back on her biggest roles so far in a candid new interview.

While sitting down with Variety, the 25-year-old actress recalled how she had to fight for the role of Olivia in “The White Lotus”.

“They didn’t think that I was right for ‘White Lotus’, because I did ‘Euphoria’,” she explained. “So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for ‘White Lotus’ just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else.”

Sweeney continued, “I could get offered roles that are similar to the ones that I’ve played, but the ones that are different, the ones that surprise people that I do, are the ones that I usually have to fight for.”

Sweeney also stars as Cassie in “Euphoria”, while her latest role sees her playing former government contractor Reality Winner in “Reality”.

“I’ve shocked people by the choices that I make with my characters…there’s always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia,” she added. “They send me scripts that are just like that. It’s the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like ‘Reality’. I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else.”