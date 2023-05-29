Kaley Cuoco sees a bright future for her daughter in Hollywood.

In an interview with Emmy magazine, the “Based on a True Story” star talked shooting the new series while pregnant, and why she thinks her baby might already have the acting bug.

In the series, Cuoco plays Ava Barlett, a working class woman who falls into the world of true crime. Being an expectant mom at the time, the actress had to get the show’s producers on board with making an important character change.

“I’m like, ‘What if this character was pregnant? And they’re like, ‘Umm …’ and I’m like, ‘Think really hard about it because maybe it’s a really good idea — and it might be the only option,” Cuoco recalled. “They were looking at me, and I’m smiling, and they all went, ‘Oh, my God, are you pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.’”

Production started up during Cuoco’s fifth and sixth months of pregnancy, and she shared what it was like shooting the role without hiding the fact that she was expecting.

“What I love is they didn’t change the character, The show is super edgy, and none of that changed because I was pregnant,” she said. “ I have belly shirts on, and I’m in my bra, and there are sex scenes, where we have my photo double come in. We had to build this amazing stomach for her.”

During one scene, Cuoco said her baby made her “in utero” acting debut, kicking so hard that her co-star, Ever Carradine, actually jumped.

“I don’t know how she won’t [become an actress]. The child already thinks she’s the star of everything,” the actress said. “It’s in her genes.”

Cuoco welcomed her baby daughter, Matilda, with Tom Pelphry on March 30.