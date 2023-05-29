Singing the American national anthem is no easy feat.

On Sunday, Jewel was at the Indy 500 to open the marathon car race with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, giving the anthem her own unique spin.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Jewel stretched out the song with a slow, but vocally powerful take on the anthem’s melody.

In the video, some onlookers appeared confused by the new arrangement of the song, while others seemed to be enjoying it.

Reaction to the performance was also quite divided, with many fans praising Jewel’s take on the song.

Others, though, took the singer to task for her approach to the song.

 