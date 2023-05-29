Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez always looks out for her fans.

The hitmaker was caught on camera seemingly shouting at a security guard as she attended Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour stop at the Stade de France in Paris, France on Friday.

According to some social media users, Gomez yelled at the man in question for reportedly pushing a fan who was trying to meet her.

📹 A security guard violently pushed a fan who was trying to meet Selena Gomez at Beyoncé #RenaissanceWorldTour and Selena got upset at what security did. 5/26/23 pic.twitter.com/JOjc4ADwo4 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) May 26, 2023

Gomez could be seen in numerous videos waving and smiling to excited gig-goers.

🚨 Selena Gomez ce soir à Paris, lors du concert de Beyoncé au Stade de France ! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SFpLcYTCFs — GOSSIP ROOM (@GossipRoomOff) May 26, 2023

getting this type of attention at a beyoncé concert is INSANE 😭 selena is truly loved everywhere and it shows!! pic.twitter.com/2OWhdygOd3 — jonny (@smgiscoming) May 26, 2023

SELENA AT THE BEYONCÉ CONCERT IN PARIS WATCH HOW SHE SERVES!! pic.twitter.com/QByxmPqAgD — plasticheart (@AbmDanie) May 26, 2023

Natalie Portman, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner were among celebs to also attend Bey’s Paris show on Friday.

One person who will also be attending one of the “Single Ladies” musician’s eagerly anticipated upcoming shows is her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

Rowland recently told ET Canada while promoting her FamilyGuard Brand collab to mark the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day: “Of course I’m going to ‘Renaissance!’

“Can’t allow the rest of the world to go to ‘Renaissance’ and I’m not going… that’s my sister!” she laughed.