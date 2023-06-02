It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – June 2nd, 2023

 

The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti – “Popular”

 

Latto and Cardi B – “Put It On Da Floor Again”

 

Nelly Furtado – “Eat Your Man”

 

Sam Fischer and Meghan Trainor – “Alright”

 

Kelly Clarkson and Steve Martin – “i hate love”

 

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras – “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version) Remix”

 

Ed Sheeran – “A Beautiful Game”

 

Madison Beer – “Home To Another One”

 

KAROL G, Aldo Ranks – “WATATI”

 

Kid Cudi – “Porsche Topless”

 

Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Swae Lee – “Calling”

 

Crash Adams – “Lucky”

 

Valley – “Have A Good Summer (Without Me)”

 

Tove Lo – “I like u”

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include ATTLAS & Jodie Knight – Used To The Silence , Haviah Mighty – “Huh’ , Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”, B.I – “Dare To Love” + To Die For (Album)Hayden Joseph – “See Me”, Oscar Lang – “Everything Unspoken”, Bebe Rexha – “Call On Me (David Guetta Remix)”, Rêve – “Big Boomx”, Cate – “Girlfriend”,  Sam Felt and Tones And I – “House For Kings“, Becky G – “The Fire Inside”The Chainsmokers and bludnymph – “Self Destruction Mode”

 

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

 

P1Harmony – HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)

P1Harmony’s new album, HARMONY: ALL IN is set for release on June 9th, 2023, alongside their lead single “JUMP”.

 

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

 

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

 

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

 

Rita Ora – You & I  (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

 

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

 

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

 

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.