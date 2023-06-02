Click to share this via email

New music from The Weeknd, Cardi B, and Nelly Furtado drop on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 2nd, 2023

The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti – “Popular”

Latto and Cardi B – “Put It On Da Floor Again”

Nelly Furtado – “Eat Your Man”

Sam Fischer and Meghan Trainor – “Alright”

Kelly Clarkson and Steve Martin – “i hate love”

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras – “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version) Remix”

Ed Sheeran – “A Beautiful Game”

Madison Beer – “Home To Another One”

KAROL G, Aldo Ranks – “WATATI”

Kid Cudi – “Porsche Topless”

Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Swae Lee – “Calling”

Crash Adams – “Lucky”

Valley – “Have A Good Summer (Without Me)”

Tove Lo – “I like u”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include ATTLAS & Jodie Knight – Used To The Silence , Haviah Mighty – “Huh’ , Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”, B.I – “Dare To Love” + To Die For (Album), Hayden Joseph – “See Me”, Oscar Lang – “Everything Unspoken”, Bebe Rexha – “Call On Me (David Guetta Remix)”, Rêve – “Big Boomx”, Cate – “Girlfriend”, Sam Felt and Tones And I – “House For Kings“, Becky G – “The Fire Inside”, The Chainsmokers and bludnymph – “Self Destruction Mode”

Keep On Your Radar:

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

P1Harmony – HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)

P1Harmony’s new album, HARMONY: ALL IN is set for release on June 9th, 2023, alongside their lead single “JUMP”.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.