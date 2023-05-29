The Jonas Brothers are finally shedding light on the way they all “met.”

The JoBros, Kevin, 35, Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, were the latest guests on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular “Chicken Shop Date” interview series, and she sought to get to the bottom of the band’s formation.

“How did you guys all meet?” she cheekily quipped during the segment.

“It happened in stages, and these other two people introduced us,” Kevin jested, followed by Joe Jonas, saying: “We met through our parents.”

And true to their iconic hit, “Burnin’ Up”, Dimoldenberg, 29, playfully donned a red dress as she met the musical trio, paying a special wink to Nick’s famous lyric in the 2008 track.

The journalist chuckled, stating: “It was just a pure coincidence. Looking through my wardrobe, I thought, ‘Oh, look at that —”

“Red dress!” Nick interjected, channelling the iconic line from “Burnin’ Up,” before teaching Dimoldenberg how to sing it.

Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, 27, also makes a surprise appearance, abruptly ending Dimoldenberg’s date with the former Disney star. “I’m bored. Can we go?” Turner jokingly asks before the two depart the restaurant.

The Jonas Brothers are currently reigniting their chart-topping reign as their sixth studio album, The Album, is their fourth project to catch the No. 1 spot atop the Billboard Top Albums chart. The band is also preparing to embark on their 35-date stadium and arena tour, The Tour, in August.