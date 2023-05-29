Nick Cannon has upset fans.

The dad-of-12 regularly jokes about having so many children, and during an appearance on a recent episode of his comedy show “Wild ‘n Out”, he suggested he was ready to have another.

Cannon joked about impregnating WWE star Bianca Belair, leading social media users to take to Twitter to voice their disgust.

The host had been belting out a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song spoof in front of Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, when he rapped: “There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighbourhood. I get in one little fight, my mom got scared…

“Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair,” he added.

One person called Cannon “pure garbage” for making the jibe, while another insisted, “Nick Cannon lucky af Montez Ford let him walk outta there after this. Bianca Belair was disgusted 😭”

