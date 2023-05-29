Click to share this via email

Ice Spice is setting streaming records ablaze.

The rising rap star, 23, achieved her largest streaming day by collaborating with pop sensation Taylor Swift on the track “Karma”, shattering a record previously held by another rap icon.

“Karma” surpassed Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” with over 5 million streams on its release on Friday. The track saw the Bronx rapper team up with Pennsylvania-born Swift, who released the collab alongside the debut of the deluxe version of her multi-platinum smash, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

As reported by Chart Data, Ice Spice, real name Isis Gaston, earned the largest streaming debut for a female rapper in Spotify history with a staggering 5.036 million streams on its first day.

Ice Spice has dethroned her other recent collaborator, Minaj, 40, surpassing the streaming record previously held by “Super Freaky Girl”, which accumulated 3.021 million streams upon its release.

“swifties x munchkins = ♥️,” tweeted the hip-hop newcomer, uniting her Munchkins fanbase with Swift’s notorious fanbase, the Swifties.

The two starlets celebrated their massive success by taking the stage at Swift’s Jersey show on Friday, delivering a live rendition of “Karma” to 72,000 ecstatic fans.

“taylor & the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu ,” tweeted Ice Spice regarding the performance. “& btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b#### win i love u 4L.”

Audiences can stream “Karma” featuring Ice Spice below.