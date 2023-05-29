Even at 69 years old, Hulk Hogan is ready to wrestle.

Appearing on the “MMA Hour” podcast with Ariel Helwani, the WWE icon revealed that he would be willing to get back in the ring at WrestleMania 40, but only against one opponent.

Hogan told the host that he would want a match against fellow wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, revealing he’d been trying to make the matchup happen as far back as 2002, when he faced The Rock at WrestleMania X8.

“That’s the reason I went back to wrestle The Rock was to get in the ring was Stone Cold Steve Austin, because me as a bad guy – as Hollywood Hogan – I could have torn the place down with him,” he said. “You know, because he was the ultimate good guy at the time. But I think he was having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run. So if I had one guy to get in there, it would be [Austin].”

Hogan said he still regrets not being able to get into the ring with Austin, explaining, “My whole thing was to move on to Steve, but I had no idea that physically he was hurt. You know, so I don’t know, with all this time passing… how it would even make sense. So you have to be crazy to get back in there my age anyway. But I just haven’t talked to him about anything like that ever.”

While he hasn’t actually been in contact with Austin about doing a retirement match, Hogan said that he would still be up for a face-off.

“If he would get in the ring, he would be the guy [for me],” he said.