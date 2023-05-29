Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift’s famous former Cornelia Street rental property in New York City is up for sale.

It was revealed back in November that fans could rent the home — that Swift lived in back in 2016 — for a cool $45,000 USD a month.

TMZ then reported over the weekend that the 4-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot house was up for sale for $17,995,000.

Swift famously mentioned the much-talked about property on her 2019 Lover album.

The song, aptly titled “Cornelia Street”, was about the house she rented seven years ago when her Tribeca property was undergoing a renovation.

According to People, Swift previously rented the house for $38,000, but the price went up by another $7,000 per month.

The property had previously been up for rent with the Corcoran Group.

The stunning home features a pool, private terraces for the bedrooms, as well as a rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Manhattan.

The rental listing read last year, “‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street’. Yes, this is the house that the song built. Famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift, built in 1870 as a carriage house and transformed into a spectacular home with a modernist flair with a celebrity tested, drive-right-in garage and pool, nestled in the heart of the West Village.

“This 21′ wide townhouse with a classic brick facade has 4 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half baths with dramatic double heights ceilings, 3 gas fireplaces, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.”

Swift is currently busy performing on her “Eras Tour”.