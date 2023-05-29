Click to share this via email

OPI is joining the crowd of critics voicing disapproval towards Tom Sandoval.

The nail polish brand mourned its iconic white shade on Friday after Glamour playfully published an article stating that Sandoval “ruined” white nail polish, referencing his go-to nail colour choice.

OPI’s TikTok page paid homage to their white palette, bidding farewell to colours: “RIP Funny Bunny” and” “RIP Alpine Snow”.

“rename one of them ‘worm with a mustache'” remarked one user in the comment section, referencing James Kennedy’s now-infamous insult to Sandoval during the show’s first-half reunion special. “I think we need an @ariana madix collab,” chimed in another “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

There appears to be a new trend on the rise, as another brand, Nails Inc, released a new white shade called For Everyone But Tom Sandoval Nail Polish on Thursday.

The Bravolebrity, 39, struck back as he responded to the Glamour in a fierce show of anger.

Tom Sandoval's Instagram Story

“I thought ur [sic] mag was about being positive & glamorous, not trashy?” the musician questioned. “Also what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows? I’d invite u, but unfortunately, we’re all sold out.”

The reality star refused to hold back, denouncing the article as “a disgusting, trashy, hateful & biased piece,” while openly questioning the author’s credibility as a journalist.

The aftermath of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss behind the back of his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, of 9 years will continue to play out on the reunion of “Vanderpump Rules”, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Slice.