Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez is seen out window shopping with a friend.

Jennifer Lopez loves a spot of window shopping.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker donned a casual ensemble as she was pictured hitting the shops with a friend over the weekend.

Lopez was all smiles as she was seen in Los Angeles wearing a black and white ensemble, that she teamed with a cropped cardigan and sunglasses.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Kids’ Struggle With Their Famous Parents’ Publicity

She wore her hair in a high ponytail for the outing.

Jennifer Lopez is seen out window shopping with a friend. — Mega Agency

Jennifer Lopez is seen out window shopping with a friend. — Mega Agency

Lopez wasn’t joined by husband Ben Affleck on the shopping trip, but a source recently told ET that the married couple are more loved-up than ever.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez And Lucy Paez Share Motherly Advice From Their Own Moms: ‘Be Okay On Your Own’

“Ben and Jen are doing phenomenally. They are closer than ever before and both of them are elated. They’re feeling united and are in very positive spirits,” an insider said.

“Ben loves how talented, intelligent and loyal Jen is. They lean on each other and are supportive of one another.”