This town has zombie fever.

ET Canada has the first look at the upcoming horror-comedy “Zombie Town”, based on the R.L. Stine book, with Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd reuniting to star.

In the behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew shed light on the movie, about a magical film that turns a whole town into zombies, leaving two teenagers to save everyone.

Aykroyd plays a director who lives in the town, and who has used the magical piece of film to make some of his past movies.

“I play Len Carver,” the Canadian actor says, “and he has had a great career making films with zombies in them, and made a lot of money and got very famous. But the secret is, every movie he shot, trapped the actors in the film.”

Chase, who plays Mezmarian, jokes, “Zombie movies? They’re about zombies. You know, everybody needs one in their living room.”

The comedy duo last worked together on another horror-comedy, 1991’s “Nothing But Trouble”. Having starred on “Saturday Night Live” together, they also appeared in 1985’s “Spies Like Us” and 1988’s “Chaddyshack 2”.

On the musical side, the “Zombie Town” theme song, titled “Zombie Hideout” was composed and recorded by Lawrence Gowan of Styx.

Directed by Peter Lepeniotis and shot in Ontario, the film also stars Marlon Kazadi, Madi Monroe, Henry Czerny, Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch.

“Zombie Town” hits theatres in Canada on August 18 across 250 different screens via Cineplex.