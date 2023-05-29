Kourtney Kardashian is revealing the toll of being away from her children for the longest stretch ever while on tour with Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 44, emotionally shared an Instagram Story on Sunday regarding the 10-day separation from her children, leaving her in tears for the past two days.

“Haven’t seen my babies in 10 days,” Kardashian, 44, shared on her Instagram Story over a photo of her two youngest enjoying a previous concert stop with her. “The longest I haven’t seen them ever, cried for the past two days, finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!”

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Story — @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s family consists of sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash. 13, along with daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Joining the road trip adventure with Blink-182, Kardashian has been giving fans a glimpse into their travels, sharing behind-the-scenes Stories from their Philadelphia hotel room and a peek at their luxurious bus accommodations.

Blink-182 reunited upon learning that Mark Hoppus had a stage-4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis in April 2021. In October, the iconic band released a video teasing their new single “Edging”, and an eagerly anticipated world tour.

Kicking off in Saint Paul, Minnesota, their tour takes North America by storm, concluding in Nashville on July 16. The band then sets their sights on the European leg, starting in September, followed by an Australian tour beginning in February 2024.

With the band’s ongoing travel plans, it still remains if Kardashian will stick around for the rest of the global travels.

As for Barker’s own dynamic family, he embraces his role as a father to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, while also being a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler from her previous relationship with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.