Camila Cabello and her friends rocked Taylor Swift merch after experiencing the magic of The Eras Tour with Shawn Mendes.

After a workout in New York City, Cabello, 26, proudly donned an oversized, beige Taylor Swift sweatshirt, showing off her Swiftie status.

The candid snaps appear less than 24 hours after the “Havana” chart-topper experienced the sold-out Eras Tour alongside Shawn Mendes at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Cabello, who once graced the stage as an opener for the 11-time Grammy winner’s Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018, sauntered through the NYC streets on Friday morning, basking in the company of her girlfriends.

The “Señiorita” songstress exuded style and functionality as she carried a black tote bag adorned with the words ‘Schutz 540 Broadway.’ Adding a touch of glamour to her athletic look, the Billboard Music Award winner wore gold hoop earrings and comfy HOKA sneakers.

While attending the New Jersey show on Friday, Cabello and Mendes were inseparable.

As they nestled in the VIP section, the pair affectionately wrapped their arms around each other, further fanning the rumours of a rekindled romance.

The couple’s love story began in 2019 before going their separate ways by 2021’s end. However, signs of a reborn romance were shown during Coachella this year when a viral video of the former lovebirds embracing each other in a smooching session made its way across the world.