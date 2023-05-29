Tom Sandoval was snapped calling Raquel Leviss on a recent flight despite reports suggesting they’d called it quits.

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines since their months-long affair was revealed in March.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

Despite sources suggesting earlier this month that Sandoval and Leviss had split following the cheating scandal, TMZ have since shared snaps showing her name on his phone screen as he flew to Pittsburgh on Sunday night for a gig.

A passenger was said to have taken the photo, saying the reality TV star was trying to speak quietly, but his voice was “highly recognizable.”

The only thing the person in question fully heard him say was that he was going to “f**king Pittsburgh,” TMZ stated.

Leviss has reportedly been being treated in a mental health facility amid the affair drama, and although nothing has been confirmed, the call could indicate she’s now out.