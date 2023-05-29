Sidhu Moose Wala’s grieving father has expressed frustration over the slow progress of the investigation into the murder of the late Punjabi-Canadian hip-hop star.

Wala’s life was tragically cut short by unidentified gunmen in Punjab a year ago today, on May 29, 2022. In an interview with Sky News, his father opened up about the devastating loss.

Moose Wala captivated audiences worldwide with his extensive discography of over 60 singles, establishing himself as a household name in Punjab as well as the UK and Canada.

His father, Balkaur Singh, is currently in the UK working on making a permanent tribute to the trailblazing star.

“I was lost. When a child from a simple family is taken away from the world in this way, then it would absolutely destroy you,” said Singh of the horrible loss.

“The saddest thing about this all is that the case is going so slow, and I want to emphasize to your viewers around the world that if the case carries on with the same pace, I will die, and then there will be no justice for my son.”

Twenty-seven individuals have been placed behind bars as an investigation into Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder continues.

Wala moved to Canada in 2016 to study engineering, but instead, his music career took off.

The rapper made an indelible mark on the music landscape, primarily when he became the first artist from India to perform at Wireless Festival in 2021.