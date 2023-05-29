Click to share this via email

The stars are living it up on Taylor Swift’s tour.

Back in March, the singer-songwriter kicked off The Eras Tour, her first since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and celebs and fans alike have been attending in droves.

Miles and Keleigh Teller & Julia Garner

Julia Garner and Miles Teller – Photo: Keleigh Teller/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Keleigh Teller shared videos from one of Swift’s concerts, with husband Miles Teller and “Ozark” star Julia Garner dancing backstage.

Rachel Zegler

i came dressed as betty pic.twitter.com/2ggwgvdETW — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 26, 2023

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler got into character, dressing up in a cardigan to see Swift.

Laura Dern

“Jurassic Park” star Laura Dern was also there to see Swift on her Eras Tour.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

On TikTok, Keith Urban shared video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman dancing and singing along at Swift’s concert.

As a bonus, fans spotted comedian Bo Burnham and girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers in the background.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shared pictures on Instagram of her “bestie” performing onstage.

Jack Antonoff

Swift’s longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff was spotted at one of her shows with fiancée Margaret Qualley.

Gigi Hadid

Swift’s squad-mate Gigi Hadid was spotted by fans singing along at the Eras Tour.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence greeted fans while attending Swift’s show in Philadelphia.

Lena Dunham

Photo: Taylor Swift

Lena Dunham shared how “proud” she was of “this extraterrestrial force” while posting pictures and videos from Swift’s show.

Sabrina Carpenter

Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted by fans at Swift’s Philadelphia show.

Bethenny Frankel

Photo: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Former “Real Housewives” star Bethenney Frankel attended the Eras Tour with her daughter.

Matty Healy

Swift’s new boyfriend, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, was spotted by fans attending her concert in Philadelphia with her dad.

Mariska Hargitay

“Law & Order: SVU” star shared a video of herself enjoying Swift’s concert.

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon attended Swift’s concert with her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel attended Swift’s tour with his family, and they even got a picture with the pop star backstage.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo via instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/nqIgJ2TNqS — kathleen (@kpompeo__) March 25, 2023

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo shared videos from the tour, which she attended with her kids, on her Instagram Story.

Shania Twain

Canadian country star Shania Twain was having a great time at one of Swift’s shows in March.

Chloë Grace Moretz

🎥| @ChloeGMoretz vibing to "Love Story" at The Eras Tour pic.twitter.com/7nWMB1Nq2z — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 26, 2023

“Hugo” star Chloë Grace Moretz was spotted singing along to “Love Story” at one of Swift’s shows.

Emma Roberts

Fans spotted Emma Roberts rocking it to Swift at one of her concerts.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Este at #VegasTheErasTour! pic.twitter.com/frku0iRi1J — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) March 25, 2023

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson was seen having a blast at Swift’s show, alongside Este Haim.

HAIM

The sisters from rock band HAIM, Danielle, Alana and Este were spotted at the opening night of The Eras Tour, having a great time with Emma Stone and Laura Dern.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was spotted singing and dancing along to Swift’s “You BelondgWith Me” at one of her concerts.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager took her family to see Taylor Swift perform on tour.