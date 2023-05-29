Jermane Prime, the mastermind behind Toronto rap group Prime Boys, is taking fans on a visual journey through the hip-hop universe with his newly released photo book, Link in Bio.

The 365-page photo journal, which was shot on a smartphone and did not go through any post-process editing, features captivating shots of iconic stars, including Drake, Murda Beatz, Trippie Redd and more.

A synopsis for the book reads: “All images are raw images, like life, you can’t just edit life like it’s a photo, and if you can, is that the life you really want to live?”

“This book means a lot to me. It is more than just a book, it’s basically the manuscript of my life. I always said if God takes my life, at least I can say I made a book, and it’s a piece of art that I gave to the world, and can live on forever,” Prime tells ET Canada of the book.

(L-R): Murda Beatz, Trippie Redd, Shordie Shordie — Photo: Link in Bio/Jermane Prime

Capturing a moment of seamless chemistry, this snapshot from the “LOVE” music video set features Murda Beatz, Shordie Shordie and Trippie Redd, which Prime also directed. Trippie’s insistence on wearing his own outfit added a touch of spontaneity.

Another photo, taken in 2020 in Miami, features Murda Beatz alongside the rapper Hotboii. Hotboii sits in a barber’s chair, receiving a haircut.

HotboiiHotboii — Photo: Link in Bio/Jermane Prime

One memorable photo captures Drake at OVO Fest 2018, which Prime wanted to include because of his Toronto pride, which both he and Drake share.

Drake — Photo: Link in Bio/Jermane Prime

Another striking photo features Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets’ starting point guard, who is also Canadian, and who propelled his team to the NBA finals. Snapped in 2018, this shot showcases Murray’s impeccable shooting form and his captivating approach to the game.

Jamal Murray — Photo: Link in Bio/Jermane Prime

Link in Bio is available for purchase now at linkinbioinc.com.