Taylor Swift and rumoured new boyfriend, 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City.

Matty Healy appeared to have an interesting way of addressing those Taylor Swift romance rumours over the weekend.

The pair have been romantically linked over the past few weeks after it was revealed in April that Swift had split from Joe Alwyn, whom she’d been dating for six years.

Healy took the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland on Saturday, where he performed alongside his The 1975 bandmates wearing a white lab coat and glasses.

The frontman told the crowd, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

Healy and Swift have yet to confirm their romance, but they’ve been seen together on multiple occasions.

According to People, the alleged lovebirds were also spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday as she had a much-deserved day off from her “Eras Tour”.

During Swift’s recent performance in Foxborough, just outside Boston, she told fans she’d “never been this happy” in her life.

