Hailee Steinfeld knows that “anything is possible” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Steinfeld recently sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante to talk about returning to the role of Gwen Stacy in the animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Bustamante questioned the actress on whether she thought there could be ever be a multiversal movie where she might play Gwen and Kate Bishop — her “Hawkeye” role — at the same time.

Steinfeld responded, “Wow. Here’s the thing. Anything is possible, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned while being in this universe, that is that anything can happen. And at any time.

“So, I’m right there with you, waiting to see what happens.”

Bustamante then asked whether Steinfeld could ever see herself as the leader of the Young Avengers team in a future movie or show, to which she responded by saying she gets to do what she loves while playing all of the parts.

The star added, “The fact that that resonates with people from around the world blows my mind.

“Having played Gwen, having played Kate… and while I don’t know what’s happening, as a fan of the character, as a fan of the story, I cannot wait to see what happens,” she said, admitting that she’s had plenty of interactions with Kate fans who are excited to see what the future holds for the character.

Steinfeld went on, “And again, I can just tell you I feel so, so honoured to be trusted to play such an amazing character.”

