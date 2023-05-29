Johnny Depp is “devastated” by an injury that has caused a change of events in his band’s touring schedule.

The Hollywood actor revealed Monday morning that he “fractured [his] ankle” in a post shared to his Instagram Story, prompting his group, The Hollywood Vampires, to reschedule some tour dates.

“My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better,” he wrote. “Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so [I] am sadly unable to travel at this time.

“The guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York,” he said of this week’s cancelled tour dates, which have already been rescheduled for July 28, 29 and 30.

Depp, 59, promised fans “an amazing show” upon his return and gave his “sincerest apologies.”

The Hollywood Vampires — made up of Depp, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith member Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen — also shared a statement on their official Instagram account, writing: “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates this coming week.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle… He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe,” they added of the European tour leg, which kicks off in June.

Depp recently made his movie “comeback” by debuting his French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival, where he shared during a press conference that he does “not” feel boycotted by Hollywood after his highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He also said that he “keeps wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere.

“As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time,” he said, “But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around.”