Hayley Kiyoko live in concert, opening for Lauv at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, CA. Hayley Kiyoko in concert, The Greek Theater, Berkeley, CA, USA - 15 Sep 2022

Hayley Kiyoko is “so excited” and “honoured” to be headlining Canada’s first-ever queer music festival, Lavender Wilde, in Toronto this weekend.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon, the singer, who just released her new single “Greenlight”, praised the 6ix “for hosting this incredible” one-day music and arts festival experience for the queer community.

“I’m so proud of Toronto,” she said, “And I’m so lucky to be a part of it. It’s going to be a very special weekend, but it’s just so important to have representation and to be able to have festivals that can bring like-minded people together and an amazing community together to celebrate themselves, especially during pride.”

The musician, 32, added that she’s “very, very honoured to be a part of it. I’m so excited to see so many of my peers, Girl in Red, Daya [and] G Flip there. There’s so many amazing artists that are going to be performing.”

Kiyoko teased that the upcoming festival “is queer joy to the fullest extent. 1,000%.”

Based on her own experience performing, the headliner agreed that Canadian fans are some of the best fans in the world.

“I had a sold out show in Toronto, which was so much fun,” she recalled. “And I love playing in Toronto.

“My mom’s from Montreal so I may be biased, but any shows I’ve done in Canada — whether it’s Vancouver, Montreal, anywhere — the Canadian fans really show up. I also love Canada, so I’m biased,” she told Dixon.

Kiyoko added that her mom will be supporting her at the festival, joking that she’ll “actually be performing ‘Girls Like Girls’ for me. I’m just going to be doing background vocals.

“No, I’m excited she’s coming out,” she went on. “She also lived in Toronto, so she’s going to bring me around. We’re going to have like a little family day, which will be nice.”

Kiyoko will headline Lavender Wilde at RBC Echo Beach on Sunday, June 4 alongside Girl in Red, Daya, The Aces, G Flip and more.

Before she hits the stage in Toronto, Kiyoko will wrap her “The Panorama Tour” on June 2 in Silver Spring, Maryland. She’s also about to release a novel, titled Girls Like Girls, on May 30.