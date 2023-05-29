Could Hayley Kiyoko and Selena Gomez reunite outside of the “Wizards” world?

Kiyoko, who appeared on four episodes of Disney’s hit Gomez-led series “Wizards of Waverly Place” back in 2010, told ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon that she “would love” to collab with Gomez musically down the road.

“I would love that,” she said. “I think I’ve reached out to Selena a couple times trying to get her on a song or two. I love her music.

READ MORE: Hayley Kiyoko Is ‘Honoured’ To Headline Canada’s First Queer Music Festival: ‘I’m So Proud Of Toronto’

“I feel like the fans would freak out if we did a song together so I’m going to keep hitting her up and see what happens,” she continued, adding that she’s “glad the ‘Stalex’ fans are getting what they deserve,” referring to her character Stevie Nichols’ friendship with Gomez’s Alex Russo on the show.

hayley kiyoko's stevie on wizards of waverly place https://t.co/MtBg5E6Ohr pic.twitter.com/g5cGUPzUIy — homoerotic narcissism (@Salem069_) February 2, 2021

READ MORE: Becca Tilley Confirms Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video Appearance And PDA

“It’s just been so funny to me because I know when I shot those four episodes I had no idea that, at least ten years later, we would still be high off of Stalex.”