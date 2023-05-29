Part of Anna Delvey’s Manhattan apartment block has been condemned by New York City officials.

The fake heiress — born Anna Sorokin — who’s currently on house arrest at her fifth-floor First Avenue apartment — where she’s thrown parties and art exhibitions, bringing her social life to her home as she dons an ankle monitor at all times — seems to be sacrificing her luxurious lifestyle as a “partial vacate” notice has been spotted on her building.

According to Page Six, the notice is displayed on the downstairs doorway of Delvey’s apartment building and reads: “The Department of Buildings has determined that conditions within this premises are imminently perilous to life.

“This premises has been vacated and re-entry is prohibited until such conditions have been eliminated to the satisfaction of the department,” the notice continues. “Violators of this… order are subject to arrest.”

It appears the unacceptable condition of Delvey’s building is unlike the high-end, chic hotels and suites she was used to staying at — such as The Standard High Line — back when she was a successful con artist.

However, a source close to Delvey, who pays $4,250 a month for the East Village flat, told Page Six that only the building’s garbage chute is inoperative, claiming that the fraudster and the other residents won’t be able to use the chute until it’s fixed.

Additionally, another notice signed by the landlord reads: “Please be advised that the vacate order posted on the building is for the garbage shaft area. We will temporarily move the trash from that location until the area is fixed.”

While stuck at home indefinitely, Delvey, who was portrayed by Julia Garner in the Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna”, has been spotted numerous times posing for photoshoots on her balcony and partaking in media interviews.

As part of her house arrest, the 32-year-old is unable to access social media, nor her own credit card, and she must have an accountant.