Reese Witherspoon indulged on a family girls trip around Paris.

The actress took to Instagram to share some footage from her recent trip with her nieces — Draper, 16, and Abby, 17 — and her mother, Betty.

In an Instagram Reel, Witherspoon captured clips of her and her family members roaming the Parisian streets, dining with her brother John’s daughters, getting some macaroons at Ladurée, sharing a laugh with her mom, and more.

“Paris with the girls is always a good idea,” she captioned the video alongside some french-themed emojis including a croissant and the flag of France.

Draper also shared some photos from their “trip to Paris” including a few snapshots with her sister Abby.

Witherspoon commented on the post: “I had so much fun with You!”

Meanwhile, Abby shared some “views from Paris” on her own account, to which Witherspoon also commented, writing: “What an amazing trip! Loved hanging with You.”

Some couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between the Witherspoon ladies, as one fan commented on the “Legally Blonde” star’s post: “Damn, those are some strong genes!”