Katy Perry is obsessing over her fiancé’s shirtless style.

Over the weekend, the singer gushed over Orlando Bloom’s Cannes Film Festival look, in which he donned a Santoni suit with no shirt beneath the jacket.

“YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg @orlandobloom,” Perry captioned a video of her man on her Instagram Story, which she re-shared from consulting agency laChambre’s account.

Photo: Instagram/ KatyPerry

Bloom, 46, attended the festival to promote his new movie “Gran Turismo”.

Last month, Perry, who shares daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom, opened up about how she and her fiancé “continuously put in the work” for their relationship. The pair got engaged in February 2019.