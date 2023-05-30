Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are more loved-up than ever.

Hayek took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her other half a very happy 61st birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mi amor, you are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love.”

Hayek shared the sweet message alongside a photo showing her holding her husband’s face and gazing lovingly at him, while he smiled proudly.

The actress donned a glittering dress in the snap, while Pinault looked dapper in a dark suit and bow tie.

The lovebirds tied the knot on Valentine’s Day back in 2009, with Hayek admitting earlier this year that an “intervention” led to their union.

Hayek told Glamour, “I didn’t even know I was getting married that day.

“It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.

“The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there.”

Hayek insisted of whether she was “cool” with the whole thing, “I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents’ house. My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice.”

The star added, “It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it. And then afterward I said, ‘Oh, it’s okay. I don’t feel any different.’ And then a little bit later I said, ‘Okay, this is kind of exciting.’ And he’s like, ‘Can we have a party now?'”