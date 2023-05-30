Celine Dion is prioritizing her health.

Last week, the Canadian singer announced that she was cancelling the remainder of her Courage World Tour dates as she recovers from her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Speaking to People, a source explained that Dion’s decision to cancel her tour, which had dates scheduled in Europe through 2024, was a gesture of goodwill toward her fans.

“The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better,” the source said

“Right now she’s focusing on her health,” they added. “She couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

Announcing the cancellation of tour dates last Thursday, Dion shared a statement on her social media accounts explaining the decision.

“As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery,” the statement read.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now,” the statement added. “Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

Dion herself also added on Instagram, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The singer began her “Courage World Tour” in Quebec City in September 2019, performing 52 shows in North America before having to put the tour on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Late last year, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms.

Due to the condition, Dion has been unable to perform, as her medical team evaluates and treats the disease.