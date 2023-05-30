Serena Williams is poking fun at her baby bump.

The tennis pro took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself posing for the camera in Italy wearing a stunning black ensemble.

Another shot then showed her posing to the side, with Williams joking in the caption: “CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation.”

Khloé Kardashian was among those commenting, writing: “Hahahahaha dying lol.”

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian wrote, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It’s everywhere 🤪”

The post comes after Williams and Ohanian shared a YouTube video last week giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they revealed their second pregnancy to daughter Olympia, 5.

In the clip, filmed before Williams made the public reveal at the 2023 Met Gala, she first explained that her daughter didn’t know she was pregnant, “but she did all me fat, and then she got really stressed out.”

“Are you kidding me?” Olympia asked in the clip while smiling, as her parents told her, “You’re going to be a big sister.”