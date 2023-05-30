Disney fans are up in arms over comments by Paloma Faith.

Over the weekend, the singer and “Pennyworth” actress shared an Instagram post criticizing the Halle Bailey-starring “The Little Mermaid” remake.

READ MORE: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Makes Box Office Splash With $95.5 Million Opening

“As a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man,” Faith wrote in the now-deleted post. “Wtf is this s**t. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.”

In the film, the mermaid Ariel gives up her voice to the villain Ursula in exchange for legs and the chance to live on land after falling in love with Prince Eric.

Despite the criticism of the film’s story, Faith added, “I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting.”

But Bailey’s fans weren’t taking the criticism lying down, digging up a tweet from 2009 in which Faith had written, “when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid.”

READ MORE: ‘The Little Mermaid’: How Halle Bailey’s Representation For Young Black Girls ‘Heals’ Her (Exclusive)

Fans called Faith out by sharing the old tweet, with some calling her new comments “fake outrage” and others adding, “This didn’t age well.”

@Palomafaith and her fake outrage over “giving up your voice for a man” trash commentary. Just say that you don’t like that a Black actress is The Little Mermaid. Your insecurities are showing. https://t.co/t5XbJ5d5ue — Shonni Gillespie (@Shonni_G) May 30, 2023

Ok this is really working my nerves. @Palomafaith is criticizing "The Little Mermaid" for losing her voice for a man. Hello people it's a childhood story. Your criticizing this movie more so than the dang cartoon. Get a life. Your doing too much. https://t.co/lzS9u1XU0n — Terri David (@terridav1) May 30, 2023

@Palomafaith i thought you wanted to be the little mermaid? or did your mind change when the disney execs didn’t call u back? — drilly loomis. 🔪 (@cozygirlKG) May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith should really watch the first Little Mermaid movie and realize it’s a remake of said movie! https://t.co/atiNsNRBFF — Jorge | (@jorgegr_04) May 30, 2023

This didn’t age well 🤦🏽‍♀️ — nrcampbell2020 (@nrcampbell2020) May 30, 2023

“The Little Mermaid” opened this past weekend to $95 million at the North American box office and has so far grossed over $185 million worldwide.