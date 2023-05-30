Lisa Rinna is talking about her “Real Housewives” exit.

In a new interview with ES Magazine, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star explained that she left the show last year because her life had become too “volatile.”

“I didn’t want to live like that — I don’t think that’s healthy,” Rinna said. “The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Being on the show for eight seasons had also begun to seriously impact her family in ways that prompted her exit.

“I mean, we were getting death threats,” Rinna said. “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!”

The added, “I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Rinna also said that a vision of her late mother, who died in 2021 at age 93, was also part of her inspiration to leave.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird,'” she said. “I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.'”

She even went to a psychic to confirm the paranormal event.

“I told a psychic and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,’” Rinna recalled. “I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”