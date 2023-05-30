A former chef attacked and damaged Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter’s £3.5 million (around $5.9 million CAD) London, U.K. home, it’s been revealed.

Jack Bissell, 35, kicked his way through the couple’s front garden’s iron gate, wielding a fish knife and shouting: “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

A court was told details of the attack earlier this month, the BBC reported. Cumberbatch, Hunter and their three children were home at the time.

Bissell — who has been given a three-year restraining order against Cumberbatch and his family and the area they live in — pulled up a plant and threw it at their garden wall, as well as spitting at the intercom and pulling it loose using the fish knife he was holding.

Bissell — who fled the scene — was said to have been arrested after cops found his DNA on the intercom.

He’s since pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Wood Green Crown Court on May 10. He was also fined £250 (around $422 CAD).

A source told the Daily Mail of the attack: “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.

“Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.

“The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”

Bissell — who was previously convicted for theft, as well as receiving other warnings for offences — was said to have bought pitta bread at a nearby shop before launching the attack on Cumberbatch’s home. He told the shopkeeper he was planning to break in and burn the house down.