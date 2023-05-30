Al Roker is back in action.

On Tuesday, everyone’s favourite weather man made his return to the “Today” show to deliver his first weather report since having knee surgery.

Al is back with us this morning! 😁☀️

“Look who’s here! Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio,” Savannah Guthrie announced at the top of the show. “You’ve got a brand knew knee! Does it still have that new knee smell?”

Roker laughed, “I don’t want to go there. We’re putting it to use. … It’s all good, all good.”

“We’re so happy to have you back, Al,” Hoda Kotb added.

“Good to see ya, good to see ya,” Roker said.

Roker went through a knee replacement surgery on May 9, and appeared virtually on “Today” to share an update.

“This one is a little more complicated because it’s what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear,” he said at the time. “So we’ve just been kind of hanging out. Chilling out, not doing anything — which I know, a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case.”

He also said at the time that his recovery before returning to the show would include “three days a week of physical rehab that’ll go on for a few months.”