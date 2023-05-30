Simu Liu is all loved-up.

The Canadian actor took to his Instagram Story to share some adorable snaps from his vacation to Italy with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

Liu captured Hsu taking pics of their delicious-looking food, writing: “I literally am so in love with this girl.”

Credit: Instagram/Simu Liu

Credit: Instagram/Simu Liu

The “Barbie” star also shared an array of other photos from their cute getaway, writing: “This ken took his Barbie to Sicily for the weekend.”

READ MORE: Simu Liu And Allison Hsu Upstaged By Usher At Pre-Grammys Roller Skating Event

Liu showed off his abs while posing on the beach in one shot, as well as sharing a cute selfie with his other half, and showing the lovebirds posing in front of a very picturesque setting in a further pic.

Hsu then posted:

Liu and Hsu went Instagram official back in November.

READ MORE: Andrew Phung On Whether He Or Simu Liu Has Better Sneaker Game

Ever since then, the pair have not held back when it comes to loved-up social media posts.