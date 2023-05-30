Beyoncé took time out to honour a legend.

On Monday, the singer was performing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when she paid tribute to the late Tina Turner with a rendition of one of her most iconic songs.

For the tribute, Beyoncé sang a stripped down take on the 1966 classic “River Deep – Mountain High”, written by Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry with producer Phil Spector.

“I want you guys to help me sing one of my favourite songs,” Beyoncé said before launching into the song. “We love you, Tina.”

Beyoncé pays homage to the late, great Tina Turner in #London, with a performance of "River Deep, Mountain High."

Turner died last Wednesday at the age of 83. Upon her death, Beyoncé wrote a tribute on her website.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” she said. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

The pair actually got to perform together once, at the 2008 Grammy Awards, where they performed a version of “Proud Mary”, Turner’s famous cover of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival hit.