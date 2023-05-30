Warning: Spoilers for the series finale (season 4, episode 10) of “Succession”.

During a conversation about “Succession”‘s series finale, which aired Sunday night, Jeremy Strong revealed there was an alternate ending and that he did indeed drink that awful-looking smoothie that his on-screen sister Shiv [Sarah Snook] served him.

In the scene where the Roy siblings — Shiv (Snook), Kendall (Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — celebrate their agreement to support Kendall’s claim to the Waystar Royco throne, their late-night gathering in the kitchen of their mother’s Babados home sees Shiv — whom supposedly reenacts a childhood game called “Fit For A King” — mix multiple ingredients into a smoothie for King Kendall to drink.

On screen, Strong’s character takes a sip of the disgusting concoction, which he revealed he actually tasted on Sunday night’s episode of the official “Succession” podcast. Kendall’s siblings then reward him by dumping the smoothie over his head.

“We did it only a few times and then I went outside and retched and jumped in the ocean, and washed it off my hair,” Strong said of the scene. “Yeah, I did drink it, yeah.

“I wouldn’t know how not to drink it,” the committed actor said of the smoothie, which consisted of milk, bread crusts, Tabasco sauce, raw eggs, pickle juice, cocoa powder and Shiv’s spit. “He wants it that badly, that he’s going to drink whatever that is. But it was disgusting.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Strong revealed that an alternate ending was filmed, but ultimately was cut from the episode.

The scene that did make the cut follows an unhappy Kendall after having lost his bid to succeed dad Logan in the top spot. While on a stroll from Wall Street to Battery Park, the Statue of Liberty appears enticing to a tearful Kendall who looks out to New York harbor, seemingly dwelling on his existence.

Strong shared that he took the scene a step further in the unused take as he recalled literally climbing onto the barrier to which he was immediately pulled back by bodyguard Colin (Scott Nicholson).

“I looked at these waves and it was so windy that day and so cold and there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound and I sort of couldn’t bear it. I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it,” Strong shared. “I didn’t really know what I planned to do, and the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.

“I’m sure Jesse’s [Armstrong] choice is better,” he said, “and in a way I think you see the intentionality in the character.”