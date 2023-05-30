Kate Beckinsale is throwing it back to the 1993 Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, 49, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal how Keanu Reeves came to her rescue after a bodysuit could’ve led to a pretty awkward wardrobe malfunction at the “Much Ado About Nothing” premiere.

Sharing a snap of the pair posing with Denzel Washington and Robert Sean Leonard, Beckinsale wrote: “So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens.

“Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened,” she went on.

Beckinsale explained: “In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993.”

Beckinsale’s post came as she attended Cannes Film Festival for the “Pot au Feu” premiere on Monday, with her thankfully avoiding another wardrobe mishap again, looking stunning in a semi-sheer green ensemble.

Before referencing her choice of footwear in 1993 in her post about Reeves, Beckinsale had posted on Instagram: