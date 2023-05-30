Sia is opening up about being diagnosed with autism.

The singer-songwriter recently appeared on the show “Rob Has a Podcast”, and in her discussion, she revealed the diagnosis, two years after the controversy over her film “Music”.

READ MORE: Sia Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Dan Bernad In Intimate Italian Wedding

“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things,” she said on the podcast, adding that she is also sober.

“For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,’” Sia continued. “And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Sia also talked about learning to accept herself for who she is, including all of her quirks and unique personality traits.

“Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame,” she said, “and when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.”

In 2021, Sia released her feature directorial debut, “Music”, which co-starred Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic girl.

READ MORE: Sia Gifts Her Three Favourite ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Contestants Total Of $130k

The film became a source of controversy, with many in the autism community decrying the depiction of Siegler’s character being restrained.

In a statement at the time, Sia said her “heart has always been in the right place” and urged people “watch my film before you judge it.”

After issuing another apology, a warning was added to the beginning of the movie, which read, “‘Music’ in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help with meltdown safety.”