Shania Twain had a few famous faces in the audience as she performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night.

Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share some snaps from the evening, admitting she noticed some familiar faces photobombing her pics.

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard ended up being sat next to Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

The “Frozen” actress wrote, alongside multiple photos and videos: “Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!

“Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!” she added, with Shepard appearing to wipe his eyes in one vid.

Credit: Instagram/Rita Wilson

Bell included one hilarious snap of Hanks in the background of their selfie, as well as zooming in on the actor’s face.

Twain shared a star-studded snap taken backstage, as well, showing Hanks and Wilson posing with the likes of John Travolta.