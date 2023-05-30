Ali Wong is reacting to the controversy surrounding her “Beef” co-star, David Choe.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress, who portrays Amy in the Netflix dark comedy, addressed previous comments made by the actor in 2014, in which Choe called himself “a successful rapist.” His remarks were made while recounting “numerous sexual acts,” including a massage turned inappropriate.

“The behaviour just described in that is really upsetting,” Wong said of Choe’s experiences that were shared on his “DVDASA” podcast at the time.

When asked to interpret the joint statement that the “Beef” cast and crew released last month — which says, “We’ve seen [Choe] put in the work” — Wong held back.

“We put out that statement and for now, I just feel like it’s time for me to listen,” she replied, “and not rush to say anything more on the matter.”