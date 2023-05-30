Michael Bublé has finally received his Grammy in the post three months after winning it.

The Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a video of himself ripping open the package after being honoured with the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album gong for Higher in February.

Dressed in a red cap and white hoodie, Bublé told the camera: “So being in Canada, sometimes things take a little longer to get here, but I wanted to be part of being with you when I opened my Grammy that just came.”

He proceeded to rip open the parcel, saying: “As I open it, rip it open, I just want to say thank you so much. Thank you, God, my beautiful wife [Luisana Lopilato] and kids, my family, all my friends… all of my beautiful co-writers, all you beautiful people — and mostly, I want to thank you.”

Holding up the gold award, the father-of-four gushed, “There she is. I mean, it’s not all about winning… but sometimes it feels really good! And thank you to the Academy,” before winking at the camera at the end of the clip.

Bublé — who has been touring the U.K. before heading to Australia next month — captioned the post: “I love what I do, who I do it with, and mostly, who I do it for. Thank you for supporting a small town Canadian kid who lives out his dreams everyday ❤️ @recordingacademy #higher #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”